Macau Slot net profits up 31.8% in 2021

Macau Slot Co Ltd runs instant lotteries and betting on football and basketball matches.

The sports betting concessionaire Macau Slot Co Ltd has reported MOP127.8m (US$15.8m) in net profits for 2021.

Macau.- Macau Slot Co Ltd has reported that net profits were up 31.8 per cent year on year from MOP96m (US$12.1m) to MOP127.8m(US$15.8m) in 2021. The company, which runs instant lotteries and betting on football and basketball matches on a non-exclusive basis, reported gross revenue of MOP629m, up 15.6 per cent year-on-year.

Macau Slot’s two main betting categories, football and basketball, generated MOP415m and MOP214m respectively. In 2020, they generated MOP401m and MOP143m.

The company said the popularity of its products has increased “due to the joint efforts of all employees”. It also said it is “committed to improving and seeking a more diversified sports betting offering to meet customer expectations”.

For many years, the revenue generated by instant lotteries and sports betting was only a small fraction of Macau’s total gaming revenue as no Macau casino operates sportsbooks on its gaming floors. In 2019, the instant lottery and sports betting concessionaire reported net profits of MOP154.8m (US$19.3m), a 30 per cent drop.