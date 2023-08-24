Macau sees sharp rise in MICE tourism

The number of events in the first half of the year exceeded that of all 2022.

Macau.- It’s been reported that Macau hosted more than 490 events in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector in the first six months of 2023, more than in all of 2022. There were over 40,000 trade visitors in the period, a 15-fold rise in comparison to last year. The number of attendees rose 50 per cent, surpassing 700,000.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute expects Macau to host over 1,000 MICE events this year, covering diverse industries, including tourism, health and wellness, technology, finance, culture and sports. It has launched a collaborative MICE Bidding and Support Team with five MICE associations and Macau’s six gaming operators in an effort to attract more events, aiming for 1,500 a year from 2024.

Macau casinos previously formed a working group to promote MICE tourism.