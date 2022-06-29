Macau occupancy rate down 27.9 percentage points in May

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau’s hotel occupancy rate was 34.2 per cent in May.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expected Macau to see an average occupancy rate of “60 per cent or higher” during the Labour Day break. However, the national holidays finished with disappointing visitor numbers.

The number of hotel guests fell 40 per cent year-on-year to 457,000. Mainland Chinese visitors decreased by 48.8 per cent to 338,000. Domestic visitors increased by 28.1 per cent mainly due to staycation packages.

During the first five months of the year, the average occupancy rate decreased by 14.1 percentage points year-on-year to 37.3 per cent. The number of guests was down 24.4 per cent.

Macau casinos to request negative Covid-19 test for entry

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, casinos remain open despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in Macau. However, operators have been ordered to request a negative Covid-19 test result issued within the previous 48 hours from all visitors. Customers will also have their body temperature taken and must present a health-declaration statement.

Casino staff will also be required to provide a negative Covid-19 result before each shift and must wear KN95 protective masks when customers are present. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has stressed that people should keep a sufficient distance from others and wear protective masks inside venues.