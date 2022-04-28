Macau occupancy rate down 24.8 percentage points in March

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau’s hotel occupancy rate was 30.4 per cent in March.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have revealed that the average hotel occupancy rate fell by 24.8 percentage points to 30.4 per cent in March due to a drop in overnight visitors. The number of hotel guests fell 41.3 per cent year-on-year to 365,000. Mainland Chinese visitors decreased by 50.2 per cent, while domestic visitors increased by 23.6 per cent.

For the whole first quarter of 2022, the average occupancy rate decreased by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year to 40.7 per cent. As previously reported, Macau’s hotel occupancy rate was 48.7 per cent in February.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said she expects Macau to see an average occupancy rate of “60 per cent or higher” during the Labour Day break. She expects the city would receive a daily tally of more than 25,000 visitor arrivals.

China’s State Council has designated April 30 to May 4 as this year’s Labour Day break, a period which usually sees strong market demand in Macau. Last year 165,500 tourists came to Macau during the holiday period. The first day was the peak, with 44,000 arrivals.