Macau mass-market segment generated above US$1.02bn in Q4

The mass-market segment represented 79.1 per cent of all casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the three months to December 31, 2022.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has revealed the mass-market segment generated just above MOP8.21bn (US$1.02bn) in the fourth quarter of the year 2022.

The figure represented 79.1 per cent of all casino gross gaming revenue registered in the aforementioned period. It was also up 86.8 per cent when compared to the previous quarter but down 42.1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Mass-market baccarat alone accounted for MOP6.66bn in the fourth quarter, up 93.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter. It accounted for 64.2 per cent of total GGR during the period.

As regards VIP baccarat, it accounted for nearly 20.9 per cent of total gaming revenue in the fourth quarter, which was just under MOP2.17bn. VIP revenue increased 87.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter but decreased 55.8 per cent year-on-year.

Slot machine revenue in the fourth quarter was MOP765m, accounting for 7.4 per cent of the market share. It was up 49.7 per cent from the third quarter, but down 33.2 per cent from a year earlier.

In 2022, Macau’s casino GGR decreased by 51.4 per cent compared with 2021 to MOP42.19bn (US$5.25bn). That’s just 14 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 and the lowest yearly figure since 2004.

DS Kim, an analyst with JP Morgan, has predicted that Macau’s gaming industry could reach 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in two years’ time. Kim says the recovery will be driven by pent-up demand from an expanding mass market.