Macau mass GGR down 8.8% in Q1

Gross gaming revenue from mass-market games reached MOP12.94bn (US$1.60bn) in the first quarter.
04/19/22

Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported mass gross gaming revenue for the first quarter of the year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Co-ordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that mass-market games, including slot machines, accounted for nearly 72.8 per cent of all Macau casinos’ gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the first quarter of 2022, at nearly MOP12.94bn (US$1.60bn).

However, mass-market revenue was down 8.8 per cent year-on-year and 10.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Mass-market games, including slot machines, accounted for 74.3 per cent of Macau’s GGR in the fourth quarter of 2021, at nearly MOP14.18bn (US$1.77bn)

VIP baccarat, which accounted for nearly half of Macau’s GGR in 2019, accounted for 27.2 per cent in the three months to March 31 – just under MOP4.84bn. Mass-market baccarat revenue accounted for 60.9 per cent of GGR at MOP10.82bn. Slot machines accounted for 6.2 per cent at MOP1.1bn.

Macau GGR won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2027, UBS says

The global financial services firm UBS estimates that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2027. It predicts a 29 per cent drop in revenue this year, forecasting sales of around $12bn, 34 per cent of 2019 levels ($36bn).

Mass market revenue is expected to reach 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels this year, compared to 25 per cent for VIP. UBS has also cut its 2023 forecast by 15 per cent due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in mainland China. It now predicts GGR for 2023 will reach 64 per cent of 2019 levels.

Macau’s full-year gross gambling revenue for 2021 was up 43.7 per cent year-on-year at MOP86.86bn (US$10.82bn).

