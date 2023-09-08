Macau Labour Union calls for improved conditions for casino employees

The FAOM seeks government intervention to enhance rest guarantees and working conditions for casino employees.

Macau.- The Federation of Associations of Workers of Macau (FAOM) has submitted a formal request to authorities urging improvements in working conditions and increased guarantees of rest for casino employees. The move comes in response to escalating pressure on casino staff amid a resurgence in visitor numbers.

Representatives from FAOM have engaged in discussions with the SAR’s Labour Affairs Bureau, advocating for reinforced protections, particularly for employees in the gaming sector. A core aspect of the appeal was for the government to take an active role in negotiating with gaming concessionaires to ensure that employees receive adequate rest intervals.

Choi Kam Fu, the vice president of FAOM, emphasised the adverse effects of frequent shifts and increased workload on the physical and psychological well-being of gaming industry workers. Macau lawmaker Leong Sun Iok echoed the sentiments, citing complaints about the management practices of gaming companies.

Responding to these concerns, Wong Chi Hong, the director of the Labour Affairs Bureau, committed to maintaining an open stance and soliciting feedback from stakeholders, including employees and employers, regarding labour legislation and conditions.

