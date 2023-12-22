Macau inflation rises in November

The inflation rate reached 1.16 per cent.

Macau.- The annual inflation rate in Macau rose to 1.16 per cent in November 2023. The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) attributed the rise to increases in the cost of eating out, tuition fees, clothing and liquefied petroleum gas.

For the 12 months to the end of November, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.88 per cent. The price index of education rose 8.67 per cent and recreation and culture rose 4.06 per cent.

