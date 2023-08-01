Macau hotel room capacity to expand by 3,732 rooms

Macau’s hotel occupancy will grow with the construction of nine hotels.

Macau.- The construction of nine new hotels will potentially add 3,732 hotel rooms to Macau’s inventory. According to an update from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, seven of the hotels are located on the Macau peninsula and two in the Cotai area.

The combined gross floor area of these new developments is 213,009 square meters. The projects will also provide 1,347 parking spaces for cars and 370 spaces for motorcycles. Alongside these projects, eight additional hotels are in the design phase. These will offer 1,308 rooms and a gross floor area of 61,177 square meters.

