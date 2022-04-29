Macau GGR could equal 2021 levels if visitor levels remain steady, analysts say

If Macau manages to maintain an average of between 20.000 and 30.000 visitors per day, gross gaming revenue is likely to remain at the same levels as in 2021.

Macau.- Professor Davis Fong, director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, has suggested that Macau’s GGR could equal 2021 levels as long as the city maintains an average of between 20.000 and 30.000 visitors per day. Fong says this would be possible as long as visitation rises to where it was before the latest Covid-19 surge in Guangdong.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, some 526,912 tourists visited Macau in March. That figure represented a drop of 30.2 per cent when compared to last year. However, for the full first quarter of 2022, the number of visiting tourists increased by 8 per cent year-on-year to 1.88 million.

Fong has also carried out a survey that revealed the percentage of local residents who gambled in the past 12 months has decreased from 67 per cent to about 40 per cent. He also noted that the percentage of local gambling addicts had dropped from a peak of 6 per cent to 0.8 per cent. He said his institute has received more calls to its helpline than ever but that some of the callers were from overseas.