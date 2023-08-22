Macau gaming sector sees 3.5% drop in full-time workers in Q2

The number of people employed full-time in the gaming sector fell to 51,693.

Macau.- The latest Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages published by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has found that the number of full-time employees in Macau’s gaming sector was 51,693 in the second quarter of the year. That’s a 3.5 per cent decline on year-on-year terms and a drop of 481 people when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The number of table games dealers fell by 1.7 per cent year-on-year to 23,675. The average monthly wage for full-time workers overall, excluding bonuses, rose 6.3 per cent to MOP24,730 (US$3,072). Earnings for dealers were up 5 per cent at MOP20,330 per month.

The report states that there were 113 job vacancies in the second quarter, an increase of 94 compared to the prior-year quarter. The employee recruitment rate rose by 1.6 percentage points to 1.9 per cent, while the employee turnover rate rose by 0.9 percentage points to 2.4 per cent.