Macau gaming sector economic contribution fell by 51.6% in 2022

The gaming sector’s value added to the economy was MOP30.37bn (US$3.76bn).

Macau.- The Macau Gaming Sector Survey 2022 has reported that the gross value added by the industry in 2022 dropped by 51.6 per cent compared to the previous year to MOP30.37bn (US$3.76bn). The survey, based on data from nine gaming enterprises, excluded information related to hotel, retail and other auxiliary businesses operated by the firms.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported a 72.8 per cent year-on-year decrease in the gross surplus of the gaming sector, with pre-tax earnings totalling MOP11.56bn. Receipts in the gaming sector fell by 49.2 per cent year-on-year to MOP46.20bn. Revenue generated by games of chance fell 51.5 per cent to MOP42.12bn.

Expenditure also fell, decreasing by 24.7 per cent year-on-year to MOP40.31bn. This was primarily due to a 66.6 per cent decrease in expenditure on goods purchases, commission and customer rebates. So far in 2023, the sector has shown a broad improvement. Gross gaming revenue for the first eight months of the year was MOP114.01bn (US$14.16bn). A report by Jefferies Equity Research has suggested that GGR will reach 63 per cent of 2019 levels this year.