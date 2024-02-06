Macau extends income tax break for gaming profits

The exemption has been extended until 2027.

Macau.- The exemption on complementary income tax on the profits of casino operators’ gambling operations has been extended to December 31, 2027. The exemption applies to all six casino concessionaires and was signed by Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, on January 29.

Under the latest concession system, the six concessionaires pay an effective tax rate of 40 per cent on casino gross gaming revenue (GGR). Each concessionaire is also required to pay a fixed annual premium of MOP30m (US$3.72m) to the Macau government.

Each casino concessionaire also pays a variable annual premium based on their gaming inventory. This includes MOP300,000 per VIP gaming table, MOP150,000 per mass-market gaming table, and MOP1,000 per gaming machine, including slot machines.

