Macau DICJ appoints new deputy director

Macau.- Lei Seak Chio has been appointed as deputy director of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ). He will take up the role on February 10 for a one-year term.

Seak Chio holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering management and a master’s in public administration. Since 2023, he has been employed as an occupational safety official in the Labour Affairs Bureau. He started working there in 2005 as a technical assistant and was later promoted in 2016 to manage a unit that oversees occupational accident inspections.

On January 8, the DICJ appointed Lio Chi Chong as acting director following the departure of former director Adriano Ho, who was appointed as the new commissioner of Macau Customs under the government of Sam Hou Fai, who was elected chief executive of Macau last October. Chi Chong previously held the role of deputy director at the DICJ.