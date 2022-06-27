Macau casinos to request negative Covid-19 test for entry

Macau is seeing one of its biggest Covid-19 outbreaks to date.

Due to the growing number of cases in the city, casino operators will request a negative Covid-19 test issued within the previous 48 hours.

Macau.- Casinos remain open despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in Macau. However, operators have now been ordered to request a negative Covid-19 test result issued within the previous 48 hours from all visitors. Customers will also have their body temperature taken and must present a health-declaration statement.

Casino staff will also be required to provide a negative Covid-19 result before each shift and must wear KN95 protective masks when customers are present. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has stressed that people should keep a sufficient distance from others and wear protective masks inside venues.

Last week, Chief executive Ho Iat Seng ordered the shutdown of entertainment, sport and leisure venues. The closure affected cinemas, theatres, indoor playgrounds, internet cafes, massage rooms, beauty salons, gyms and bars among other venues. Restaurants and liquor stores are not allowed to provide in-restaurant dining services – only takeaway food.

At a press conference, Seng said: “We agreed with the casinos in 2020 that in case of any new confirmed cases found in a casino, only this casino will suspend operation instead of all casinos.”