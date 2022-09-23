Macau casino tender negotiation stage to begin on Monday

The committee overseeing Macau’s gaming concession retender has accepted all seven bids that it received.

Each bidder’s representative will meet with the government committee overseeing the tender process.

Macau.- A negotiation stage in Macau’s casino retender process will begin on Monday following the acceptance of all seven bids received. All six current gaming operators plus GMM Limited have applied for new 10-year casino licences.

According to a report by Radio Macau, the committee overseeing Macau’s gaming concession retender will meet representatives of each applicant to discuss in detail their bid from Monday (September 26). The negotiation stage is expected to run until September 29.

Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive could announce a preliminary decision on the casino concessions in November. Some companies have already begun making oral presentations to the authorities. Authorities have reiterated their aim to have the results of its casino licence retender ready in time to issue new licences by the end of the year.

GMM Limited, the only bidder not already operating casinos in Macau, has been “conditional accepted” while the others were accepted without mention of any condition. Bids may be accepted conditionally if documents are submitted without non-essential formalities, or if the bidder has failed to submit the required documents due to justified circumstances beyond its control.

Such violations must be remedied “within the period specified by the Awards Committee for this purpose” or the admission will expire.