Macau casino bidders to receive tender results within 15 days

The negotiation stage between seven accepted bidders and the Macau government concluded yesterday (November 22).

Macau.- The seven bidders for Macau casino licences should learn the results of the tender within 15 days. The public broadcaster TDM’s Portuguese-language radio service Radio Macau has reported that the negotiation stage with bidders had ended on Tuesday.

A detailed report must now be prepared by the Macau government committee overseeing the tender process, indicating which six of the seven proposals offer Macau the most advantageous conditions. The seven contenders for new ten-year licences include Macau’s six existing casino operators plus one outsider.

The commission overseeing Macau’s casino retender has said that bids will be evaluated in accordance with the following factors:

The company’s proposal to expand tourist markets from foreign countries;

Its experience in operating casinos or other relevant businesses;

The benefits of their gaming and non-gaming investments;

The company’s plans to manage its casino operations;

Its monitoring and prevention of illegal casino activities recommendations;

Its commitment to corporate social responsibility activities.

Casino operators have been told to submit plans for film festivals, cultural performances and carnivals and to strengthen relationships with local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Operators will reportedly need to invest as much as MOP100bn (US$12.4bn) during the concessions.