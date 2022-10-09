Kazuo Okada names lawyer as new spokesperson

Kazuo Okada is trying to regain his position as president of Okada Manila.

Rico Paolo R. Quicho will seek to protect Okada’s business interests as his new spokesperson.

The Philippines.- Through a press release, the Japanese billionaire Okada Manila has announced that his lawyer, Rico Paolo R. Quicho, will be his new spokesperson. The Okada founder said Quicho had been appointed to protect his business interests as he seeks to recover his position as president of the casino.

Kazuo Okada and his team retook control of Okada Manila on May 31, but, Universal Entertainment Corp’s Tiger Resort Asia Limited (TRA) has since regained control of the integrated resort. Kazuo Okada remains recognised on the board for now in view of the Status Quo Ante Order (SQAO) which temporarily restored him to his position. However, Okada did not attend the board’s first meeting.

Starting this week, Quicho will hold meetings with various media outlets and will share updates on Okada’s long-term vision for the casino, including infrastructure plans.

Okada was recently charged by the Philippine Justice Department with serious coercion over the violent takeover of Okada Manila earlier this year. Those accused alongside Okada are business partners Antonio “Tonyboy” Cojuangco, Dindo Espeleta and Florentino “Binky” Herrera III.

They are accused of taking over the integrated resort facilities by force. A group led by former board member Cojuangco arrived at the venue on May 31 with about 50 private guards and police officers who claimed they were authorised by a court order to take over the Okada Manila complex.