Kan Pacific sues IPI again

Kan Pacific Saipan alleges Imperial Pacific International (IPI) owes it US$600,000.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Kan Pacific Saipan has again launched legal action against Imperial Pacific International (IPI) over alleged contract breaches and defaults on payments. The lawsuit, newly filed in the US District Court, stems from claims that IPI has failed to meet financial obligations, even after a default judgment was issued against them last year.

Initiating legal action in 2021, Kan Pacific asserted that IPI had failed to fulfil a 2016 agreement that stipulated that IPI would make annual payments in June 2020, June 2021, and June 2022. A default judgment was made against IPI but payment remains outstanding. Kan Pacific asserts that IPI owes it US$600,000.

See also: IPI opposes legal fees for discrimination lawsuit