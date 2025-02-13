International Cricket Council (ICC) bans Bangladesh player for match fixing

Shohaly Akhter has been banned for five years.

Bangladesh.- The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Shohaly Akhter for five years after she admitted to fixing matches. The Bangladesh player represented the country in 13 women’s T20I’s and 2 women’s ODI’s.

According to the ICC, prior to the Bangladesh v Australia match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 14, 2023, Akhter sent a friend and teammate voice notes via Facebook Messenger in which she tried to persuade her to agree to carry out fixes on future Bangladesh matches.

Akhter was found guilty of five breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code. The first pertains to Article 2.1.3 on the manipulation or influence of an international match by intentionally underperforming. Akhter also acknowledged breaching Article 2.1.3, which relates to requesting, accepting, or offering a bribe or other incentives to influence a match, and Article 2.1.4 on soliciting and Article 2.4.4 on failing to disclose details invitations to participate in corrupt behaviour. Players are obliged to report such incidents to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). Lastly, Akhter breached Article 2.4.7 of the Code, which refers to a player impeding or delaying an ACU corruption investigation.