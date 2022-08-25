Indonesia: 34 arrested over online gambling opertation

Police in Central Java arrested 34 people for being involved in illegal online gambling activities.

Indonesia.- Central Java police have arrested 34 people in the last week in connection with an alleged gambling operation in the Bojongsari district. According to The Jakarta Post, One of those detained is suspected of being the operator and of having previously operated in Cambodia, where the operation’s main server was allegedly allocated.

The series of arrests came amid rumours that former internal affairs chief Inspector Gen. Ferdy Sambo and numerous high-ranking officials were endorsing illegal online gambling. Under Article 303 of Indonesia’s Criminal Code, gambling is illegal and punishable by up to four years in prison, with up to six years for repeat offenders.

Yesterday (August 24), the government of Indonesia issued a reminder warning that gambling is illegal in the country. Johnny Plate, communication and information technology minister, revealed in the Deddy Corbuzier podcast that since 2018 “534,138 online gambling accounts have been shut down.”

He said eight people were arrested after a raid carried out on August 13. They’re accused of managing online gambling and providing support including marketing and customer service.