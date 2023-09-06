Indonesia: 31 arrested over illegal gambling platforms

Those arrested allegedly belonged to an illegal network that ran online gambling platforms.

Indonesia.- Police in Bali have arrested 31 people suspected of operating an underground gambling syndicate. The organisation allegedly managed several online gambling platforms, including Hotel Slot 88, Cuan 88, Jaya Slot 28, Oscar 28, and Sera 77.

According to West Island Blog, those arrested included team leaders, members of the telemarketing department and administrative personnel. Police seized 240 computers and laptops and have frozen 58 bank accounts.

The suspects face charges under Indonesia’s stringent Information Technology Law and Penal Code and possibly money laundering charges, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and up to a IDR100bn (US$6.5m) fine.

