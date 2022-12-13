India’s hottest game is at SA’s side!

Players will surely enjoy the pure excitement brought by this simple game!

SA Gaming has launched a new game: Andar Bahar!

Press release.- SA Gaming, a leading online entertainment platform provider in Asia, has released a new game called Andar Bahar.

Andar Bahar is a fun and easy-to-play poker game from India. Using one deck of 52 cards, the dealer draws a “Game Card” at the beginning of a game round.

Players can place bets to guess whether a card having the same value as the “Game Card” will be dealt on the Andar side or the Bahar side.

Making use of state-of-the-art technology, SA Gaming offers a full spectrum of Live Games including Baccarat, Pok Deng and many more. Every product is developed by professionals with diligence and comes with trustworthy support services.