Indian police officers suspended for allegedly gambling

India.- Six police officers in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district have been suspended after a video of them allegedly gambling appeared on social media. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani named the officers facing suspension as Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput from Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri from Dehat police station, and Salman Khan from Digora police station in the district.

Kashwani said additional superintendent of police Sitaram Satya is leading an investigation to determine the time and location of the video’s recording and whether other police personnel were present at the scene. According to NDTV, he said such behaviour degrades the reputation of the police department and that further steps will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

Meanwhile, police in Mumbai raided an industrial corporation’s warehouse in Ghodapdev, Byculla, on Sunday following complaints of illegal gambling. They arrested 34 people. According to officers, four of those arrested were running gambling while eight people were working and the others were playing teen patti. Police seized 14.61 lakh cash (US$17,418) and a box containing 12 cards.

