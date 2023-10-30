Indian ED probes money laundering linked to online betting apps

Most states in India do not have specific legislation for online gaming.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids in multiple cities.

India.- The ED has conducted a series of raids in cities including Mumbai, Indore and Hubali as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to the operation of illegal online betting apps. Police seized documents, digital devices and Rs. 46.5 lakh in cash.

An investigation was initiated by the ED based on a first information report (FIR) filed by the Madhya Pradesh police. During its inquiry, the ED probed illegal online betting applications, such as Dhangames and other Satta-Matka apps, operated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other regions. According to the Hindustan Times, these apps allowed users to register using a mobile number and transfer money to a Dhangames wallet via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to engage in betting.

The ED found a complex network of fake bank accounts allegedly set up to facilitate the laundering of illicit funds generated through the apps. The funds were channelled through benami bank accounts, allegedly handled by a suspect named Lokesh Verma.

Verma is accused of misusing Know Your Customer (KYC) documents belonging to third parties to open these accounts. Subsequently, the laundered proceeds were used for the acquisition of property.

