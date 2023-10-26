India: 14 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Delhi Police conducted a raid in the Khirki Extension.

India.- Police in Delhi have carried out a raid in the Khirki Extension area in the south of the city, arresting 14 people for alleged illegal gambling. Police seized cash totalling ₹3,80,300 and 24 packets of playing cards.

According to NDTV, those behind the alleged gambling operation were identified as Shashi, 34, and Satish Kumar, 36, both residents of Madangir.

