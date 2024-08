Five people escaped during a raid at a house in Gujarat.

India.- Seven people, aged between 28 to 51 years old, have been arrested for illegal gambling at a house near Mahila Talav in Thaltej, Gujarat. Police received a tip-off and found 12 people in the house, but five managed to escape. Police seized Rs 4.37 lakh in cash.

See also: India: 31 arrested for alleged illegal gambling