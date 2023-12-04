India: 45 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

Mumbai police conducted a raid in the Khar neighbourhood.

India.- Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 has arrested 45 people, including 12 women, in a raid on a suspected gambling operation in a residential building in Mumbai’s Khar neighbourhood. Police seized ₹34 lakh in cash and coins, along with gambling equipment valued at over ₹1 crore. Those arrested were taken to the police station for interrogation.

According to ND TV, the seized items included gambling chips and cards. A case has been registered.

