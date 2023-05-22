India: 42 arrested for illegal activities at IPL matches

Six cases were registered during six IPL matches held from April 4 to May 14.

The arrests were made in Delhi for gambling, black market ticket sales and molestation.

India.- The Delhi Police have arrested 42 people for alleged gambling, cheating, black market ticket sales and molestation at or around the Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to the police, six cases were registered during six IPL matches held from April 4 to May 14, with the cases being filed the day after each match.

During the first match on April 4, 25 people were arrested for running alleged online betting fraud. Those arrested were reportedly using software to provide ball-by-ball information to associates. Instances of ticket sales at inflated prices were also reported. A trap was set on April 11, resulting in the arrest of Piyush, Mohammad Nasim and Tarun Kumar near the stadium.

Two other people were apprehended for alleged gambling offences near gate numbers 15, 16, and 17 on April 20, while four people were caught for betting on April 29. On May 13, a 55-year-old man and his two sons were arrested on charges of misbehaving with other spectators, including molestation and causing hurt.

Additionally, police detained 49 people under Section 65 of the DP Act, either due to their involvement in creating disturbances or based on suspicions of unauthorised entry. After conducting inquiries, those arrested were released.

Also last week Pratappur police in Chhattisgarh arrested five people for alleged illegal betting on IPL matches using the Mahadev Book app. Police raided a residence in Sarnapara village and seized 25 mobile phones, three laptops and assets valued at over Rs 5 lakh.