Police conduct raids targeting alleged involvement in Mahadev Book

Around 250 people associated with Mahadev Book have been arrested so far.

The Enforcement Directorate has carried out raids in Durg and Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

India.- According to local media reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids on several homes in Durg and Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, seeking people involved in operating the unlicensed Mahadev Book betting platform.

The raids were conducted following the arrest of Naveen Batra, who allegedly revealed the names of more than 12 people linked to the app. Mahadev Book is reported to be run by Saurabh Chandrakar from Dubai. Suspected high-profile members including Nitin Motwani and Yusuf Potti, remain subjects of lookout notices.