India.- Police in Ponda, Goa, have arrested four people for allegedly gambling on cards. According to the Goemkarponn media platform, police seized Rs. 1490 in varying denominations, gambling cards, a book and a pen. Police have registered the case as Crime No. 113/ 2023 under Sections 3 and 4 of The Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.