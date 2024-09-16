India: 34 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police carried out a raid in Ghodapdev, Byculla.

India.- Police in Mumbai have raided an industrial corporation’s warehouse in Ghodapdev, Byculla, following complaints of illegal gambling. They arrested 34 people.

According to officers, four of those arrested were running gambling while eight people were working and the others were playing teen patti. Police seized 14.61 lakh cash (US$17,418) and a box containing 12 cards.

The Byculla police station registered the case under section 4(a), 5 of the Mumbai Gambling Prevention Act. The accused were transferred to the Byculla police station.

A week ago police in Hyderabad arrested 22 people, aged between 27 and 50 for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. According to The Siasat Daily, 21 of those arrested were gambling while one, Shaik Mohammed Khadeer, was allegedly running the illegal operation.

