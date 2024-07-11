India: arrests made at protests against online gambling

A group of people was arrested in Mumbai while protesting near the state secretariat building.

India.- Supporters of independent legislative assembly member Bachchu Kadu were arrested on Wednesday (July 10) for protesting against online gaming and gambling. Kadu, who leads the Prahar Janshakti party, and his supporters gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi at the state secretariat building with placards and banners to call for a prohibition on online gaming and gambling.

See also: Illegal online gambling may rise in India due to high taxes, study says