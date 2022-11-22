India: 30 arrested in raid on suspected gambling den

A team from the Jagatpur police and a special squad raided and blew up the casino.

India.- Police have arrested 30 people suspected of gambling in Paga Sahi, Jagatpur. The New Indian Express reports that officers seized cash, 31 mobile phones, four bicycles and a plastic jar containing gambling coins on Sunday night (November 19). Police allege that the gambling operation was being run by a man from the Malgodown area.

Elsewhere in India, police recently detected fraudulent apps on the Google Play store using Kerala State Lotteries, National Informatics Center and Kerala state logos to sell lottery tickets online. Cybersecurity researchers warned that more than a million people had downloaded the apps. The Kerala State Lottery Department only sells paper lottery tickets.

