India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Three people were arrested in Adilabad for running matka gambling.

India.- Authorities in Adilabad, India, have arrested three people for alleged illegal matka gambling. Those arrested, identified as Waseem Atthar and SK Jaleel from Adilabad town, along with Kanaka Santosh from Maharashtra’s Kinwat, were taken into custody after a tip-off.

Officers from the Central Crime Station seized three mobile phones and Rs 4,530 in cash. As reported by Telangana Today, those arrested were presented before a court and remanded into judicial custody.

Elsewhere in India, police arrested 23 people in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh as part of an operation against the illegal online betting platform Mahadev Book, According to reports, the police have frozen 150 accounts at 12 banks, together containing approximately Rs 45 lakh.