India: 23 arrests in operation against online gambling platform

Police in India arrested 23 people for operating an illegal online betting platform, Mahadev Book.

India.- Police in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, have arrested 23 people in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh as part of an ongoing operation against the illegal online betting platform Mahadev Book, According to reports, the police have frozen 150 accounts at 12 banks, together containing approximately Rs 45 lakh.

Those arrested reportedly revealed that around 75 per cent of their funds were being transferred to Dubai. Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind, and partner Ravi Uppal, are believed to be in Dubai, as per previous reports. A notice has been issued for their arrests.

Police believe the operation is run by different groups whose operators are typically trained in Dubai. Over 500 arrests have been made since the operation began.

In an unrelated case, Goa police have arrested approximately 30 people in a series of operations targeting alleged illegal gambling. Police said ten cases were registered in North Goa and 20 cases are in South Goa.