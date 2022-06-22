India: 2 prosecuted for illegal gambling and money laundering in Goa

A prosecution complaint was filed by the Directorate of Enforcement.

The two are accused of running a group of clubs on a poker app.

India.- Two people are being prosecuted for alleged money laundering related to illegal poker. According to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hardeep Singh and Rahul Khanna were running a group called “Mini-India” on the online gaming app PP Poker.

It’s alleged that the association comprised 25 to 30 clubs run by different people. Through these clubs, individual players were invited through WhatsApp chats to place illegal bets on the poker gaming app. Each club paid a 5 per cent to 10 per cent commission on each table.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against Singh and Khanna at the Special Court (PMLA) in Mapusa, Goa on June 3 under the terms of PMLA 2002. The Mapusa court has now taken note of ED’s criminal case against those accused.

Elsewhere in India, police in Chhattisgarh have arrested six people for alleged illegal gambling. Officers seized cash, mobile phones and playing cards during a raid at a house in Jhilmila village located in the Mahasamund district.