India: 11 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police conducted a raid at a hotel in Navi Mumbai.

India.- Police have arrested 11 people allegedly involved in illegal gambling after raiding a hotel in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai. Seven people were allegedly participating in the card game teen-patti while three others provided drinks. Officers confiscated Rs 1,05,230 from those arrested and Rs 70,000 found on the table.

First information reports (FIR) have been registered against those arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

