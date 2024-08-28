HK Jockey Club CEO re-elected as chair of the ARF

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges will continue in its role until the conclusion of the 41st Asian Racing Conference (ARC) in 2026.

Hong Kong.- Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, president of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), has been re-elected as chair of the Asian Racing Federation (ARF). Masayuki Goto and Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi were re-elected as vice-chairs.

The announcement was made at ARF’s meeting in Sapporo, Japan on the eve of the 40th Asian Racing Conference (ARC). The appointments will run until the conclusion of the 41st ARC in 2026.

Engelbrecht-Bresges, who has served as chair of the ARF since 2014 after a previous term from 2007-09, said: “I look forward to continue working with my valued colleagues and members of the ARF to overcome the significant challenges facing our sport. I would like to thank the members of the Executive Council who have entrusted me to lead the Federation into the future.”

Goto said: “I welcome the opportunity to continue to help strengthen racing and breeding for the benefit of all ARF members and I am honoured to be re-elected as a Vice-Chair.”

Al Shehhi, who was first elected as an ARF Vice-Chair in March 2024, said: “I am very grateful to be re-elected, and excited by the prospect of furthering the ARF’s contribution to thoroughbred racing globally.”