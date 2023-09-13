Hong Kong sales manager pleads guilty to bribery in Wynn Macau case

Li Kin-wang has pleaded guilty to offering bribes to secure maintenance contracts.

Hong Kong.- A Hong Kong sales manager, Li Kin-wang, has entered a guilty plea in a bribery case involving Wynn Macau. Li, senior sales manager at Oh Luen Air Conditioning Equipment admitted to offering bribes to secure maintenance contracts with the casino operator.

The revelation emerged following an investigation by the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). Li has pleaded guilty to five charges: three counts of offering advantages to an agent and two counts of conspiring to offer advantages to an agent.

Li Kin-wang confessed to offering three bribes totalling over HK$450,000 (US$57,477) by means of cheques or bank transfers between June 2014 and July 2015. Additionally, between November 2016 and January 2017, he conspired with a then-director of Wai Luen Air-conditioning Limited to provide two bribes totalling HK$560,000 (US$71,527) to the same director.

Further investigations by the ICAC revealed that between 2014 and 2017, Wynn Macau had awarded several air-conditioning maintenance contracts to Oh Luen, with a cumulative value of around HK$34m. The director of Wai Luen has pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiring to offer advantages to an agent. His trial commenced at the District Court in September.

Authorities from Hong Kong have noted the cooperation of the Macau Commission Against Corruption and Wynn Macau during the ICAC’s investigation into this case.