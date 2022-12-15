Hong Kong lifts Covid-19 restrictions for arrivals who test negative

The move could lead to the resumption of travel between Hong Kong and Macau.

Those who test negative for Covid-19 will no longer have to undergo quarantine.

Hong Kong.- Authorities in Hong Kong have ended Covid-19 restrictions for arrivals who test negative for Covid-19. The move is part of a larger policy shift ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations.

Hong Kong will also no longer implement the amber health code, which means that visitors who test negative can now be able to move freely. Travellers entering from Macau and mainland China will no longer need to go through Chinese checkpoints.

However, Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said proof of vaccination will still be required. The news could lead to the resumption of travel between Hong Kong and Macau. Any relaxation could benefit Macau as Hong Kong has historically accounted for 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the city’s gaming revenue. The city is undergoing a gradual opening up from China’s Zero-Covid policy.