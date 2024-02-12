Hong Kong: 9 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested were allegedly gambling on the street.

Some of those arrested are suspected of operating unlawful betting booths during the Chinese New Year.

Hong Kong.- Nine men were arrested for allegedly gambling or running illegal gambling booths on Fuk Wa Street in Sham Shui Po on Sunday evening (February 10). Officers say, those arrested were aged between 18 and 54. Police told the South China Morning Post they will continue to patrol the area.

See also: Hong Kong: 347 arrested for alleged illegal activities, including gambling