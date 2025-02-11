Hoiana Resort & Golf announces new CEO

Teo has served in leadership positions at integrated resorts in Singapore and the Philippines.

Vietnam.- Hoiana Resort & Golf in the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam has announced the appointment of Alan Teo as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective from February 3. Teo has served in senior leadership positions at integrated resorts in Singapore and the Philippines.

In a post on LinkedIn, the company said Teo is recognised for his ability to manage operations across multiple business units and for his “strategic vision, commitment to customer satisfaction, and dedication to fostering collaboration and inclusion.”

The company said: “Alan Teo is expected to lead Hoiana into an exciting new chapter of growth, innovation and success.”

Teo said: “Grateful and excited to begin this new chapter with Hoi An South Development. It’s an honour to join such a talented team at a time of great opportunity and growth. I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Steven Wolstenholme for his leadership and contributions, which have laid a strong foundation for the future. Looking forward to building on that legacy and working together toward continued success!”

