Hoiana Resort & Golf appoints Melvyn Boey as CFO

Vietnam.- Hoiana Resort & Golf in the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam has announced the appointment of Melvyn Boey as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Boey will oversee the resort’s financial strategy and operations, aiming to drive growth and improve operational efficiency.

Boey has over 25 years of experience in leadership roles across equity research, corporate finance, and the hospitality industry. His previous role was senior vice president of business planning & transformation at Resorts World Sentosa, in Singapore. Before entering the hospitality industry, Boey worked at investment banks and institutions, including Schroders, J.P. Morgan, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Steve Wolstenholme, president and CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Melvyn Boey to Hoiana. His expertise in financial management and strategic planning will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our operations and drive growth in the hospitality industry.”