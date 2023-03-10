HKJC to sponsor CLO sports, cultural and art activities

Between 2023-25, the HKGC will sponsor sports and cultural exchange activities for young people.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government have signed two agreements that aim to promote Chinese history and culture among Hong Kong’s youth. Between 2023 and 2025, the Club will sponsor the CLO’s efforts to organise sports, cultural and art exchange activities for young people in Hong Kong.

It will also support the CLO in providing internship programs related to innovation and technology, and executive development and training programs focused on cultural and arts management to foster local talent.

The aim is to develop Hong Kong into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange and foster a sense of national identity and belonging among Hong Kong youth. The Club has collaborated with the CLO since 2014, promoting sports exchanges with over 1,000 young people participating in the programs.

During the signing ceremony, Lu Xinning, deputy director of the CLO, praised the club’s contributions to Hong Kong society, its support for charities, equestrian sports and industry and exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong and mainland China.

