Hard Rock International denies connection to Star acquisition rumours

The company stated it is investigating possible unauthorised use of its brand name.

Australia.- Hard Rock International has denied rumours of a potential acquisition of the Star Entertainment Group in Australia. The company said it is not engaged in, nor has it sanctioned, any negotiations or activities related to a bid for the casino operator nor permitted any third parties to use its brand name in connection with a bid.

The company expressed concern over the use of its name and said it is investigating the matter. It said: “We are currently investigating this matter and will pursue all necessary legal actions to protect our brand and reputation.”

Yesterday (May 20), the Star Entertainment Group denied media speculation about an acquisition proposal but said it had received preliminary non-binding interest from a number parties, including from a consortium that includes Hard Rock Hotels & Resorts (Pacific). It said the interest had been “confidential, unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding.” The group remains focused on remediation activities in New South Wales and Queensland and participating in the Bell Two Inquiry.