Hard Rock Hotel Singapore to close

Singapore.- Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has announced that it will close Hard Rock Hotel Singapore on March 2 as part of RWS’s expansion. The hotel will be revamped and will no longer operate under the Hard Rock name.

The RWS website states that the hotel “will undergo a complete makeover as part of RWS’s expansion plans, which will see a dramatic transformation of the integrated resort over the coming years.” The hotel’s new name was not announced. Opened in January 2010, the Hard Rock Hotel Singapore has approximately 360 rooms.

Genting Singapore, the entity behind RWS, unveiled its SG$4.5bn expansion plans in 2019. Dubbed RWS 2.0, the first phase began in the second quarter of 2022. Key components include the expansion of Universal Studios Singapore and the transformation of the S.E.A. Aquarium into the Singapore Oceanarium.

Genting Singapore announced an investment of approximately SG$6.8bn (US$5bn) in November.

In October, Moody’s Investors Service said it expected Genting Singapore to generate SG$1.4bn (US$1.0bn) in operating cash flow up to December 2024. Moody’s said this coupled with the company’s cash balance, will cover projected capital spending of approximately SG$1bn, an estimated dividend payout of around SG$0.6bn and minimal debt repayment.

