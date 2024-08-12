Hana Financial launches campaign against teen gambling in South Korea

The financial company has launched a three-year campaign.

South Korea.- Hana Financial Group has launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of illegal gambling among teenagers. The campaign, with an estimated budget of KRW10bn (US$7.32m), is to run over three years and will feature educational lectures, therapy sessions and the production of instructional videos. There will be media coverage through newspaper and television ads.

Hana Financial Group has partnered with the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), the National Gambling Control Commission, the National Police Agency and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education. Professional online gamer Lee Sang-hyeok has been appointed as the campaign’s ambassador.

Ham Young-joo, Hana Financial Group chairman, said: “I hope that the entire Korean society serves as a lamplight that guides teenagers from the darkness of illegal gambling.”