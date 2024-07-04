Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 25.7% in June

Grand Korea Leisure has posted casino sales of KRW37.02bn (US$26.7m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of June. The company posted casino sales of KRW37.02bn (US$26.7m), up 25.7 per cent month-on-month and 25.3 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game revenue was KRW34.24bn (US$2.47bn) while Machine game sales were KRW2.78bn (US$0.2bn). The amount paid by customers to purchase chips at the casino was KRW296.29bn (US$21.43bn), a decrease of 8.9 per cent compared to the previous month but an increase of 17.5 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The total casino sales for the first half of the year were KRW192.57bn (US$13.85bn), down 7.4 per cent from the first half of 2023. The casino drop amounted to nearly KRW1.86tn (US$133.64bn), an improvement of 16.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

