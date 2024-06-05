Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 16.3% in May

Grand Korea Leisure has posted casino sales of KRW26.61bn (US$19.40m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of May. The company posted casino sales of KRW26.61bn (US$19.40m), a decrease of 17.95 per cent when compared to April but up 16.3 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Table-game revenue was KRW26.61bn (US$19.40m), down 9.6 per cent month-on-month but up 21.7 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game sales were down by 5.5 per cent sequentially at KRW2.84bn (US$2.07m). When compared to the previous year, the figure was down 17.9 per cent. Overall sales fell 9.2 per cent month-on-month to KRW29.45bn (US$21.47m).

The total amount of money exchanged for chips at casino tables was KRW325.25bn (US$237.12m), an increase of 1.8 per cent from the previous month and 13.1 per cent from the previous year. The casino drop for the first five months of this year amounts to KRW1.56tn (US$1137.29m), a 16.7 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Casino sales for the first five months totalled KRW155.55bn (US$113.40m), a decrease of 12.8 per cent.

